Robert W. Fickes, 63, of Bedford, formerly of Lancaster, died Monday, February 8, 2021 at UPMC Shadyside Hospital. He was born on June 15, 1957 in Roaring Spring, a son of the late Bernard W. and Laura Belle (Kurtz) Fickes. On December 21, 1996 in Lancaster, he married Gwen (Dunkum) Fickes who survives along with the following family: a son Steven Fickes and fiancée Suzanne of Somerset; two step-sons: Shawn Keener and wife Melissa, and Troy Keener and wife Carol, both of Lancaster; eight grandchildren: Haley Keener, Maggie Rosey, Chelsea Fickes, Amyah Rosey, Gage Keener, Sydney Fickes, Sienna Rosey, and Gannon Keener; a sister Kathryn B. Rose and brother Gregory A. Fickes, and wife Dotti, all of Bedford; and two dogs: Zoey and Sassy.
Robert was a former member of the Shawnee Valley Volunteer Fire Company, and an active member of the Alert Club, Active Club, VFW, and L&M Club, all in Lancaster. He was an avid hunter, Steelers fan, and enjoyed woodworking and making things for other people, shooting pool, and using his BBQ skills to help raise money for the organizations he belonged to. The family would like to thank UPMC Shadyside for their compassionate care.
Funeral services will be held privately in Lancaster. Arrangements by the Timothy A. Berkebile Funeral Home in Bedford. Our online guestbook is available at www.berkebilefuneralhome.com.
A living tribute »