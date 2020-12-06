Robert W. Eno III, 64 of Salunga, passed away on November 26, 2020. Fondly known as "Rob", he was married to Tammy (Yohe) Eno for 35 years. He will be deeply missed by his children, Quint married to Julie Eno of Elizabethtown, and Jessi married to Allison Eno-Jones of Broomall; and two grandchildren, Mazie and Darcy Eno.
Born in Honesdale, he was the son of the late Robert W. Eno, Jr. and E. Patricia (McClennan) Kline. He is survived by three siblings: Fran (Rob) Kline of Rockville MD, Steve Eno, companion of Dawn Armstrong of Strasburg, Jenny (Greg) Fagan of Strasburg, step father Harmon Kline of Gordonville, and many nieces and nephews.
Rob was a 1974 graduate of Donegal High School. He later served in the Air National Guard. A painter by trade, he was the proprietor of RTQ Painting. He was a member of the Marietta Susquehanna Beneficial Club, the Marietta American Legion, the Donegal Chapter of Trout Unlimited, and the Donegal Fish and Conservation Association. Growing up he often sought out adventure, which led him to develop a passion for skydiving. He logged over 1000 jumps during his life and served as past President of the Maytown Sport Parachute Club. He was an ardent fly fisher known for his craft of fly tying. In his later years, he had a special affection for stream conservation and enjoyed trips to Pine Creek with family and friends. Rob will be fondly remembered as an honorable man with an enormous heart and protective spirit. He was dependable and intentional with his actions; a devoted son, brother, father, and husband.
Following Rob's wishes, there will be no formal services, however, a celebration of his life will take place in the summer of 2021. Please Omit All Flowers. Memorial Contributions can be made to the Donegal Fish and Conservation Association (DFCA) 759 Sharon Drive, Mount Joy PA.
Condolences may be sent to the Eno family via www.sheetzfuneralhome.com.
