Robert W. Danneman, 63, of Lancaster, went home to be with his Lord on Monday, January 17, 2022. Born in Dundalk, MD, he was the son of the late Kenneth M. Danneman, Sr. and Beatrice M. (Tinelli) Danneman. He was the loving husband of Mary Ellen (Harper) Danneman with whom he celebrated 24 years of marriage.
Bob was a graduate of Dundalk High School, class of 1976. Having initially obtained a Bachelor of Arts in Theology from Oral Roberts University, he continued his education at Regent University and obtained a Master of Arts in Biblical Studies. After graduation, Bob helped to pastor a church for many years and then founded another church. He excelled in compassion, humility, and perseverance.
In addition to pastoring a church, Bob chose employment in the field of social work. Most of his years were spent working for the State of Maryland in Baltimore City. He truly loved being out in the field connecting people with resources that would keep their families together and improve their lives.
Bob’s love for the Lord showed in everything he did. People naturally sought him out because of his fervent faith and dedication to Jesus. He always took time for others, encouraging them in their journey with the Lord and never forgot them. Bob was a unique individual who was always positive and uplifting with a smile that radiated heartfelt joy. He believed it was his calling to make people hungry for Christ.
In addition to his wife, Mary Ellen, he is survived by his daughter, Hannah, wife of Daniel McEwen; a brother, Kenneth M. Danneman, Jr., husband of Colleen; an aunt, Darlene, wife of Glenn Koch and parents-in-law, John and Larue Leight and many extended family members.
Bob’s funeral service will take place at Dewald Funeral and Cremation Services, Inc. 227 W. 4th St., Quarryville, PA 17566 on Saturday, January 22, 2022 at 12 p.m. There will be a viewing at the funeral home from 11 a.m.- 12:00 p.m. Interment will be private. Online guestbook at: www.dewalds.com
