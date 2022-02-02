Robert W. “Bob” Shutt, 87, of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 28, 2022, surrounded by his loving family at his home in West Donegal Township. Born Friday, February 16, 1934, in Ashland, PA, he was the son of the late Walter F. and Mildred C. (Beck) Shutt. He was married to Sandra C. (Mather) Shutt on July 29, 1961. He was preceded in death by John Robert Lefever (grandson) and Chelsea Jane Yordy (great-granddaughter).
A veteran, Bob proudly served with the U.S. Army. He retired from Arconic Mill Products, Lancaster, where he worked for over 48 years. He was also a member of Etown Grace Church, Elizabethtown. An avid golfer, Bob loved Penn State Football as well as Philadelphia sports teams.
In addition to his wife of over 60 years, he is survived by four children: Lisa J. Yordy, married to Eric, of Annville, Janise L. Eby, married to Bob, of New Bloomfield, Tracy L. Brendle, of Elizabethtown and Kelley A. Lefever, married to John Lefever IV, of Elizabethtown. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren; a sister, Joyce M. Knerr, of Palmyra, as well as Bob’s extended family and caring friends.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at Etown Grace Church, 305 Anchor Road, Elizabethtown, PA, 17022 with Pastor Timothy Placeway and Pastor Rick Clark officiating. A time of visitation with the family will be held one hour prior to the service on Saturday. Private interment will take place at the convenience of the family in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville, PA, with military honors. Arrangements have been entrusted with the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Bob’s memory to Etown Grace Church and mailed to the address listed above.
