Robert W. "Bob" Morgan, 88, of Willow Street, passed away December 17, 2019 in The Glen at Willow Valley. In his last years while battling dementia he always maintained his sense of humor, smile, his beautiful blue eyes, and his love for his family. Bob was raised in Wyomissing, PA and attended Wyomissing High School. At Wyomissing High he played football, baseball, basketball, played in the band, was class president and a member of the National Honor Society. After high school, Bob attended Lehigh University, where he was a proud member of the 1950 undefeated, untied Lehigh football team. Bob also served as an officer in the Lehigh Letterman Society. Bob graduated in 1953 with a degree in Industrial Engineering. After graduating, Bob married Carolyn, and served in the U.S. Army until 1961. After leaving the Army, Bob went to work for Carpenter Technology, where he worked for 41 years as an engineer and in the personnel department.
While living in Shillington, Bob volunteered with the Lions Club, served on the board of the YMCA in Reading, and was a member of Immanuel United Church of Christ. Bob enjoyed travel, golf, and especially relaxing at the beach in Stone Harbor with his family and friends. Bob was a lifelong Dodgers fan, traveling to Ebbets Field by train with his mother when he was young, and remaining a fan when the Dodgers moved to LA. Bob was also an avid Penn State Football fan, supporting Carolyn, John and Chris's relationship as alumni with the university. Bob married Jean L. (Eiseman) Yeager in 1997. Bob and Jean spent their retirement years living in Lake Wylie, SC, traveling, playing golf and summering in Stone Harbor, NJ. For the last 8 years they have resided at Willow Valley Communities in Lancaster, PA.
Born in Pottsville, PA, he was a son of the late Robert W. and Vivian (Wismer) Morgan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife Carolyn (Pelczar) Morgan in 1989. Bob is survived by his wife Jean Yeager Morgan, son John R. "Jack" Morgan and daughter-in-law Kim, daughter Christine R. (Morgan) Hrnicek and son-in-law Randy, step-children Karin Thommes (husband Jeffrey), Krista Stone, and Mark Yeager (wife Kathrin Jansen), grandchildren Ryan and Alex Morgan, step-grandchildren Andy, Adam and Tyler Hrnicek, Spencer and Emily Stone, and Glen (wife Ale), Paige and DJ Thommes, and step great-grandchildren, Ezra and Matthew Hrnicek.
Relatives and friends are invited to call on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 11:30 to 12 noon followed by Bob's Celebration of Life service beginning at 12:00 noon at Immanuel United Church of Christ, 99 S. Waverly St., Shillington. Rev. Megan Huesgen will officiate. Interment with military honors in Fairview Cemetery, Shillington. In lieu of flowers, please remember Bob by making contributions to – Willow Valley Community Brunner Nurse Education Fund, 600 Willow Valley Square, Attn: North Bookkeeper, Lancaster PA 17602 or Caring Hospice Services, 101 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17603. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Shillington is assisting the Morgan family. www.kleefuneralhome.com
A living tribute »