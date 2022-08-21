Robert W. "Bob" McMullen, Jr., 71, of Quarryville, passed away on August 16, 2022 at his home after a 15-month courageous battle with lung cancer. He was the beloved husband of Debra J. (Rineer) McMullen, with whom he shared 42 years of marriage. Born in West Chester, he was the son of the late Robert W., Sr., and Betty (Saylor) McMullen.
Bob was a graduate of Solanco High School, class of 1969. Following high school, Bob made a career working in the produce department of Ferguson & Hassler Supermarket at three different locations, most recently serving as produce manager, retiring with 52 years of service.
As a young man, Bob learned to play guitar and enjoyed playing it throughout his life. He also enjoyed building model rockets, was a model train enthusiast, and he was a faithful fan of the Philadelphia Eagles. Bob was a member of the Quarryville Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by his sons, Robert W. McMullen III, of Willow Street, and Jamin T. McMullen, of Quarryville; brothers, Michael McMullen, husband of Karen, and Kenneth McMullen, husband of Maribeth, all of Quarryville; and sisters, Margery Abel, wife of Frank, of Quarryville, and JoAnn Rineer, wife of Robert, of New Providence.
A Memorial Service for Bob will be held via ZOOM on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Interment will be private.
For the ZOOM meeting details, or to leave an online condolence, please visit Bob's obituary at:
