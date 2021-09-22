Robert W. "Bob" Groff, 78, of Manheim, passed away September 17, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Witmer W. and Amy E. (Metzler) Groff and the loving husband of Jacqueline F. (Kirchoff) Groff until her passing last year. In 1961 he graduated from Hempfield High School. He was a supervisor at RCA and retired from Burle Industries.
Bob could frequently be found outdoors hunting, fishing or gardening around his home. He will be fondly remembered for his charitable work around the holidays. For many years he, with the help of volunteers from Gretna Springs Community, would make peanut brittle to sell and all funds collected would be donated to a series of local charities.
He is survived by his sons: Robert Scott Groff and Matthew Todd Groff, husband of Diana, his brother Charles Nelson Groff, husband of Arlene, his sister Naomi Ann Parke, wife of Thomas E. as well as numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in passing by his wife, parents, and siblings: Betty Jane Miller, Lloyd Raymond Groff and Jere J. Groff.
Guests are invited to Bob's Celebration of Life, that will be held at Gretna Springs Community, Johnathan Memorial Drive, Manheim, PA 17545 on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 12 PM. Interment will be private and take place at Mellinger Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Bob's name may be made christianaidministries.org/donate/
