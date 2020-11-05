Robert W. Baker, Sr., 82, of Mount Joy, passed away on November 1, 2020 in the Hospice & Community Care of Mount Joy. He was born September 24, 1938 in Newburg, PA, son of the late William and Grace (Shehan) Baker.
Mr. Baker was a U.S. Air Force veteran and had worked as an estimator for the R. Baker Construction Company. After retiring, he worked for Hertz at the Harrisburg Airport.
Robert is survived by: wife, Robin (Fisher) Baker; son, Jeffery (Jayne) Baker; daughter, Mari (David) Davis; daughter-in-law, Jeanette (widow of son, Robert, Jr.) Baker; sister, Mary (Carl) Baker; sister, Joan Diveglia; sister, Joyce Lash; 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Robert W. Baker, Jr. and 5 brothers.
Interment with military honors will be in the Indiantown Gap National Cemetery in Annville. A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions be made to American Cancer Society's Relay For Life of Hershey/Harrisburg, Team Wanda's Angels, 320 Bilmar Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15205.
Hoover Funeral Homes & Crematory of Hershey is handling the arrangements.
