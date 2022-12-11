Robert V. "Bob" King, 93, of Lancaster passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Monday, December 5, 2022. Born on October 7, 1929, he was the son of the late Jasper F. and Naomi (Boose) King and was preceded in death by his seven siblings-Paul, Ruth, Mary Jane, Naomi, Doris, George, and Richard.
He shared over 71 years of marriage with his beloved Jacqueline "Jackie" (Troop) King, whom he first saw "jitterbugging" at a Reynolds-Hand teen dance at the YMCA.
In addition to his wife, Bob is survived by two daughters-Tammy Miller (Jay) and Sandy Rawhauser (Sam); 4 grandchildren-Keri, Stacy, and Jason Miller and Ian Rawhauser; and 9 great-grandchildren.
Bob was born and raised in Lancaster City. He was a lifetime member of Covenant United Methodist Church, which was only a block and a half from his parents' home on Mulberry Street. As a boy, he spent many hours helping his father run a fruit and produce stand at Lancaster Central Market, which is why he developed a great taste for all things meat.
Bob was known to many for his role in athletics. He was co-captain of the first undefeated football team at Franklin & Marshall College in 1950 under coach Woody Sponaugle and was named a Little All-American. He coached football for 13 years at J.P. McCaskey High School and became associated with some of Central Pennsylvania's most outstanding teams. He was named to the McCaskey, F&M, and Lancaster County athletic halls of fame. He started working at Brookside Swim Club in his youth as a locker boy and worked his way to lifeguard, eventually becoming pool manager and pool owner with Jackie. Many in Lancaster, especially the Kings, were saddened to see the pool and its day camp close in 1978.
When Bob graduated from F&M in 1951, he married Jackie and entered the U.S. Marine Corps as a "90-day wonder" officer candidate. He earned his wings as an AD Skyraider pilot and achieved the rank of captain. After the military Bob became a social science teacher at Columbia High School. He continued his career in education as a teacher, counselor, assistant dean, and department chair at J.P. McCaskey High School. He then moved to Penn Manor High School, where he held the positions of director of guidance and principal. He retired after 33 years of exemplary service to public education.
From education Bob moved to the Lancaster County AAA Club, where he helped to integrate computer technology into its operations. He later succeeded Bud Mearig as president and CEO of the club and enjoyed hosting with Jackie the annual president's trips and cruises. Because of his appreciation for the art and science of golf-as his golfing buddies would attest, he had a strong affinity for water hazards and his golf carts were high mileage vehicles-as well as his respect for a hard day's work, he joined the grounds maintenance crew at Four Seasons Golf Course after retiring from AAA, and he worked there well into his 80's in his attempt to master the game from any and all angles.
He was a good man-the best of the best. God, family, country, and his fellow man were his priorities. He was loved much and in turn gave much love and always led with kindness in accordance with his key phrases- "You betcha'" and "No problem."
The family appreciates expressions of condolences at this time. In lieu of flowers, they ask that friends consider a donation in Bob's name to Hospice & Community Care, from whom he received wonderful care in his final months, or Covenant United Methodist Church, where, in accordance with his favorite hymn, he often walked "in the garden" with his God. To leave an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com