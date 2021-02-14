Robert Thomas Schmitt, Bob, passed away too early on Feb. 8, 2021 at age 77. He was predeceased by his parents, John Thomas and Mae Rose Schmitt and his brother, John Thomas Schmitt. He is also survived by his partner of 16 years, Diana Lynn Macaluso. Born in the Frankford area of Philadelphia, Bob was known among friends and family to possess a razor sharp wit and subtle humor that unexpectedly delighted. A graduate of LaSalle High School and a 1965 graduate of La Salle College, he also earned a Masters in Computer Science while working for the U.S. Army as a civilian IT specialist for 38 years, 10 months, 3 weeks and 3 days at Fort Monmouth, Eatontown, NJ.
Soon after retirement, Bob fulfilled two trips on his bucket list by traveling extensively in China and by taking an African safari. Living then in Bradley Beach, N.J. he jogged the boardwalks for hours each week becoming a lover of sand, sea air and the ocean.
Bob and Diana lived in Oceanport, NJ. Retirement gave them opportunities to enjoy summer vacations at the Berkshires each year and travel to Europe, Alaska, the Middle East, and Jupiter, Florida in the winter and daily visits to the beach near Oceanport. Bob never traveled without a stash of NY Times crossword puzzles, a favorite love of his.
Bob's three children were his favorite passion. His family spent two weeks in North Wildwood each year, traveled to England and Canada. He was a proud and loving father and known affectionately to his family as "Herm" and "Poppi". He is survived by, Robert Michael Schmitt (wife Amy Schmitt), Cinnaminson, NJ; Christopher Denman (partner Geoffrey Steinberg), Philadelphia, PA; and Barbara Jo Schmitt-Cole (husband Dean Cole), Lawrence, Kansas. Granddaughters: Breana, Abigail, Olivia, Ava. Great-granddaughters: London and Junie. He was also an adopted member of Diana's family by son, Christopher Beronio (wife, Sue Beronio), Eatontown, NJ and Diana's daughter, Joan Maunez (husband Juan Maunez) of Ashburn, VA. Grand-daughters, Isabella and Anna.
Bob was also a hospice volunteer in both NJ and PA., a job he took seriously. Sometimes called to help in the middle of the night, he always honored this responsibility.
When Bob and Diana finally moved to Lititz, PA they found Bob's favorite place to live. Neighbors quickly became friends and helped comfort and support Bob during his illness. Our family is grateful to the many friends of Traditions of America who saw us through. Also, a debt of gratitude to hospice who never let us feel alone in this journey. As a friend of Bill's, Bob mentored many individuals and undertook his own mission to fulfill a life of constancy and good works.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Doctorswithoutborders/donations.
