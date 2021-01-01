Robert T. Jones, 81, of Lower Macungie Township, formerly of Lancaster, passed away December 28, 2020 at Devon House, Allentown. He was the devoted & loving husband of Joan (Swiech) Jones. They were married for 54 years. Born in Lansford, he was the son of the late Thomas and Alice (Kelly) Jones.
Robert served in the U.S. Army and was a branch manager at Selective Insurance Company until retiring. He was a parishioner of St. Ann's Catholic Church where he served as a lector, a Eucharistic Minister and a member of the visitation ministry. He was very proud to start the program No One Dies Alone in which terminally ill patients without family have someone to spend their last days with.
Survivors: wife; son Robert W. Jones and his children Lexi & Zack; son, Walter T. Jones & his children Graham & Erin, and daughter Marla A. Kurtz, her husband John & their children Jason & Jenna. Robert was predeceased by his brothers, Thomas and Walter Jones.
Services: memorial mass 11AM Tuesday, January 5th at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 415 S. 6th Street, Emmaus. Interment to follow at Calvary Cemetery, Emmaus. Arrangements by Bachman, Kulik & Reinsmith Funeral Homes, Emmaus, www.BKRFH.com.
