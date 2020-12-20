Robert T. Graeff, 82, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, December 17th from diabetes complications. He struggled for many months to overcome the disease while at Kadima Rehab Center in Lititz, but was sadly unable to recover.
Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Robert W. and Ann Kunkle Graeff. He resided in Refton, Willow Street and Wrightsville throughout his life.
Robert started a lifetime of hard work, encouraged by his father-in-law, running heavy equipment at age 16. He continued on in the work that he loved for many years, starting out at Snyder and Mylin and then at Andrews Excavating for 38 years. He also was a security guard at Donsco Corp. and Dart Container for a total of 15 years before his retirement.
He enjoyed riding Harley Davidson motorcycles, and in his earlier years belonged to several hunting camps in Potter County. Friends nicknamed him ‘big game hunter' and ‘MOOSE,' though in his final years Robert admitted that his lifelong love for animals had him feeling sad for taking any animal's life. He adored his fat cat Pumpkin, who will surely be looking for him!
Our family wishes to thank the many healthcare professionals involved with taking care of him throughout this time, whose tireless efforts helped him find comfort in his last days.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Miriam A. Graeff of Willow Street,
4 Children: Donald Graeff, husband of Ann Graeff, Lititz, PA; Deborah Brown, wife of Jeff Brown, Lancaster, PA; Daryl Graeff, partner of Carol Topowlski, Airville, PA; Donna Bare, wife of Michael Bare, Conestoga, PA.
He had 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren, with another due in May.
Robert also was survived by his siblings: Lorraine Long, Strasburg, Yvonne Waltz, Lancaster, Janie Gingrich, Hershey and Jerry Graeff, Willow Street.
His good buddy Leroy Stoltfus will surely miss him!
Rest in peace Pappa, you fought hard to stay with us! We'll catch ya on the flip side!
Due to the current Covid pandemic, the services at this time are private and will be immediate family only. A celebration of Robert's life will be held post pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his memory to the Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Hwy E, Lancaster, PA 17602. To leave an online condolence, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com (717) 394-4097