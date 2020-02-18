Robert T. Brullo, 73, of Ephrata, died unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, February 15, 2020.
Born in Upper Darby, he was a son of the late Vito and Mabel (Walker) Brullo. He was married 48 years on July 31 to Teresa A. (Hreha) Brullo.
He worked all of his life as an independent auto wholesaler, retiring in 2019.
He attended Weaverland Anabaptist Faith Community, and was a member of the Mohnton Fish and Game Club. He enjoyed auto racing, cars in general, football, especially the Steelers, hunting trips to Kansas, but mostly his family.
Surviving in addition to his wife are three children: Darlene, married to Scott Mohn of Bowmansville, Robert, married to Michelle (Leaman) Brullo of Bowmansville, and Mark, married to Jessica (Fechter) Brullo of Jonestown; and three grandchildren.
Preceding him in death is a stillborn son, Mark W. Brullo in 1974.
A funeral service will be held on Friday, February 21 at 7 PM, with viewing from 5-7 PM, at Weaverland Anabaptist Faith Community, 210 Weaverland Valley Road, East Earl. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill.
