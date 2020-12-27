Robert Thomas Boyd, 87, formerly of Stevens, PA, passed away on Monday, December 21, 2020 at Elmcroft of Lebanon, PA.
He was the loving husband of the late Kathryn E. (Thompson) Boyd for 50 years before her passing in 2003.
Robert was a 1952 graduate of McCaskey High School in Lancaster, PA and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He was a member of United Zion Church in Reinholds, PA and worked as a carpenter at the former Warner Lambert and Pfizer in Lititz, PA.
Robert was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved playing cards and dancing.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents: Paul L. Boyd and Naomi R. (Martin) Boyd; a son, Rev. Paul M. Boyd; a grandson, Edward Ecker, Jr.; and two brothers: Paul and Kenneth Boyd.
Robert is survived by a daughter: Virginia "Ginny" L. Boyd of Stevens, PA; two sons: Robert T. Boyd, Jr., husband of Toni, of Hopeland, PA and Richard A. Boyd, husband of Debra, of Ephrata, PA; nine grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren; a sister: Doris Witmer of Lititz, PA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside funeral services were held at 12:00 noon on Saturday, December 26, 2020 at Colerain Baptist Cemetery, 1923 Noble Road, Kirkwood, PA 17536.
