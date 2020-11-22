Robert T. "Bob" Bradfield, 65, of Mount Joy, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of Nancy (Ruth) Bradfield of Mount Joy and the late Robert E. Bradfield. Bob was the husband of Melissa M. "Missy" Wetzel with whom he would have celebrated 39 years of marriage this coming May. Also surviving is a son, Robert L. Bradfield, husband of Kristi of Landisville; a granddaughter, Kinley Bradfield; a brother, Donald Bradfield, husband of Lisa of Gilbert, AZ; and a brother-in-law, Thomas Hatt of Mount Joy.
Bob was a graduate of Donegal High School class of 1972. He retired from Engle Business Equipment after 30 years of service. Bob owned and operated the former Bradfield Motors and Bradfield Motor Scooters in Mount Joy. He was an active member of LCBC for over 30 years and volunteered in several ministries such as Kids Ministry, Worship Services as an audio technician, Men's Frat, Motorsports, and Life Group. Bob was passionate about his faith in Jesus Christ and cherished his family and many friends. He loved anything automotive related including Scooters, Motorcycles, and Muscle Cars. Bob gathered a small group of automotive enthusiasts that quickly became friends and family called Lost and Found Cruisers.
Bob was preceded in death by a sister, Terri Hatt.
The family would like to thank all of Bob's various Healthcare Professionals which gave us an extraordinary extra 17 years.
Due to COVID-19 concerns, a memorial service honoring Bob's life will be held in the spring/summer of 2021. To send an online condolence please visit www.sheetzfuneralhome.com
