Robert T. Blanshine, 71, of Lebanon, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019 at the Elizabethtown Rehab and Nursing Center after a brief unexpected illness. Born in Racine, WI, he was the son of the late Allison W. and Hazel R. Shively Blanshine.
A 1966 graduate of Manheim Township High School, he served in the U.S. Navy. Bob worked as an oil burner mechanic for Sico and Luke Hostetter Inc. and was a member of the Leola United Methodist Church. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and was an active member of the "Bikes-n-Trikes" motorcycle riding club and also enjoyed, photography, astronomy, and his cat, Andy.
Surviving are: two brothers, James husband of Donna Davies Blanshine, New Holland, Ronald husband of Elise Hoover Blanshine, Lititz; two nieces; two nephews; two great-nieces; and a great-nephew.
A memorial service will be held from the Leola United Methodist Church. 7 W. Main St., Leola, on Saturday, August 3rd at 11:00 AM. The family will visit with friends between 10:00 and 11:00 AM. A light luncheon will be served downstairs after the service. If desired, contributions may be made to CrossNet Ministries, P.O. Box 154 New Holland, PA 17557 in lieu of flowers. Furman's – Leola