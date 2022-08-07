Robert Swavely October 15, 1948 August 3, 2022

Robert "Bob" Swavely of Lancaster, 73, passed away on August 3, 2022, after a courageous battle with cancer. Growing up in Lancaster, Bob loved and demonstrated great skill in all things sports-related, though his life was particularly defined by his passion for basketball. Bob was a graduate of Conestoga Valley High School '66 where he was a vital member of the school's extremely successful basketball team. After graduation, Bob entered the Air Force, stationed in Alaska, before returning to Lancaster and working for Armstrong World Industries until his retirement in 2005. During these years, Bob began coaching 9th grade basketball at his alma mater compiling an incredible winning record over 12 years while establishing relationships with young men that continue today. Coach "Swaves" then moved to the high school program as the JV/ Varsity assistant coach where his invaluable knowledge of the game and especially his incorporating the offensive and defensive schemes of his beloved North Carolina Tar Heels, helped in the success of both the JV and Varsity teams. Bob's coaching career for Conestoga Valley spanned 30 years. It was a role he loved, and which filled him with pride.
In 1984, Bob became a family man when he married Carolyn Whitmer. Bob first met Carolyn, unknowingly, many years earlier when, as a lifeguard at Skyline pool, Bob "benched" Carolyn for pushing a fellow pool-goer into the water. Bob also became a stepfather to Carolyn's two sons, Charles "Chuck" Braught III and John Braught. Bob was sensitive and kind. He almost always had dogs and he loved them all deeply.
In his 50's, when ball sports became too painful for his joints, Bob became active in road cycling. He enjoyed exploring the various back roads of Lancaster County, meeting a great many fantastic people, and ultimately stopping at the roadside stand for the reward soft pretzel. Bob loved being part of the biking community and continued to cheer on other riders even when his cancer diagnosis made it too difficult to ride. His most cherished rides were the two at Lake Tahoe in 2008 and 2010 as part of a Pennsylvania contingent riding for charity.
After he hung up his whistle, Coach Swaves stayed engaged with Conestoga Valley Athletics. Bob continued to attend basketball games, though his particular interest now centered around his grandkids sporting activities. As a Grandpa, Bob rarely, if ever, missed a hockey or lacrosse game.
Bob was preceded in death by his father and mother Guy and Irene Swavely and brother James Swavely. He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Swavely, his stepsons Charles Braught III married to Jennifer Braught and John Braught married to Hannah Braught, his grandchildren Charles Braught IV and Grace Braught, his sister-in-law Carol Swavely, his nephews Andrew Swavely and James Swavely, and his nieces Karen Troxell and Kateri Swavely.
A memorial service will be planned at the convenience of the family. Bob's final resting place will be at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
