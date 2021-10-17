Robert Steven Gibble, of York, formerly of Bainbridge, passed away September 29, 2021 at UPMC Memorial Hospital after a brief illness. Born May 23, 1957 in Columbia, he was the son of the late Robert S. Gibble and Patricia A. (Sager) Gibble.
Steve was retired from Armstrong World Industries ceiling plant in Marietta. He was an avid fisherman. He enjoyed football and baseball, especially the Cleveland Browns and the St. Louis Cardinals. He also supported the Harrisburg Senators and Wet Nose Wednesday with his beloved dog, Bode Jackson.
Surviving are three sisters: Lisa Gibble, Brenda Erisman (wife of Thomas) and Wanda Waters (wife of Gregory); step mother Rose E. Gibble; two step sons: Shawn Eltz and Nathan Eltz (husband of Rachel), four grandchildren: Jarrod, Ethan, Holly and Logan Eltz. He was predeceased by his companion of over 10 years, Christine Hess, and his brother Michael Gibble.
Family and friends are invited to a Memorial Service at 4 PM, Sunday, October 24, 2021 in the Hilltop Pavilion at Samuel S. Lewis State Park, 6000 Mount Pisgah Road, York, PA 17406. Private burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Please omit flowers. If desired, contributions in Steve’s memory may be directed to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604 or at www.hospiceandcommunitycare.org. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.FinkenbinderFamily.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Smedley-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, Marietta.
