Robert Sims (Bob) Reeves II December 1, 1929 - July 28, 2022

Bob Reeves passed away on July 28, 2022, at the Glen at Willow Valley Communities in his 93rd year. Born December 1, 1929 in Brooklyn, NY, he was the only child of the late Winifred Young and R. Sims Reeves. Bob's father was named after Sims Reeves, a famous Irish tenor. Bob's paternal grandfather, "The Great George Reeves," was a vaudevillian, a song-and-dance man from Far Rockaway in Queens, NY. Those who knew Bob know the apple did not fall far from the tree. His outgoing personality and great sense of humor were hallmarks throughout his life.
Bob spent his early years in Riverside, CT, before moving to Larchmont, NY. He attended The Hill School in Pottstown, PA, and graduated from Mamaronek High School in 1948, and the University of Vermont in 1952, where he majored in political science and history (which became a lifelong passion). That year he married Judith Warren from Larchmont and began an 18-year career with the American Can Company as a sales trainee in New York City. In 1956 his growing family moved to Atlanta, GA, where he rose to the position of regional sales manager of a team noted for "putting Coke in cans." From Atlanta he transferred to "the beer capital of the world," Milwaukee, WI, then back to America Can headquarters in Greenwich, CT, as field manager of manufacturing. In 1971 Bob moved back to Milwaukee as president of Kurth Malting Company. He was an active civic leader, serving on the boards of the Milwaukee School of Engineering, The Greater Milwaukee Committee, Graff Beverage Company, RBP Chemical, and the Minneapolis Grain Exchange. He was chairman of the Advisory Council of Marquette University School of Business. In Milwaukee he met and married his current wife of 45 years, Carol Huebsch Swallow Reeves. In 1983 Bob made a final career change, moving to Los Angeles as executive vice president and general manager of the glass division of Kerr Group. When the company sold the glass division in 1992, Bob and Carol moved to Lancaster where he helped with the sale of Kerr's plastic division. Upon his retirement, Bob and Carol decided to stay in the city they had grown to love. A member of St. James Episcopal Church, Bob served as a Eucharistic minister, self-proclaimed "VP of Toast" in the Anchorage Breakfast Program, and in the church office as Odd Job or OJ (also self-proclaimed).
Bob's passion for golf followed him throughout his lifetime and was the source of many friends and fond memories. He enjoyed memberships at East Lake and Cherokee Country Clubs in Atlanta, Winged Foot in Greenwich, Milwaukee Country Club, Calabasas Golf Club in CA, and PGA West Golf Club in LaQuinta, CA and Lancaster Country Club, PA. In Lancaster he was an original member of Bent Creek Country Club. His final golf years were played with the Parsamore Golf group. He was a proud patron of the Masters Golf Tournament from the mid-1960s until his death.
In addition to his wife, Carol, Bob is survived by his children Rob, John, Peter Reeves (Kathy), and Suzanne Reeves Lau (Adam); stepsons Stephen Swallow (Pam), Dann Swallow (Lisa), and stepdaughter Heather Wiezorek (Todd); grandchildren Jonathan Gaskell (Melissa), Allison Hannam (Jon), Ryan Reeves (Lucy), Johnny and Max Reeves, Dylan Swallow (Stephanie), Dante Swallow (fiance Lia Biondo), Lauren Wiezorek, and Eliza Lau; great-grandchildren, Jax and Josie Hannam, and Harlow and Lofton Swallow. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by his stepson, Scotty Swallow.
A Memorial Service will be held at St. James Episcopal Church, 119 N. Duke Street, Lancaster on Friday, September 9, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Family will receive friends at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow in St. James Cemetery. To view the service via livestream go to https://www.saintjameslancaster.org/funeral-service/
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Bob's memory to St. James Episcopal Church, 119 N Duke Street, Lancaster, PA 17602.
Please visit Bob's Memorial Page at