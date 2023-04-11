Robert Shirk Sheetz of Elizabethtown, 99, passed away of natural causes at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Born in Lancaster on February 9th, 1924, he was the son of the late Harry B. Sheetz and Helen Shirk Sheetz.
Robert graduated from Elizabethtown High School in 1941, worked at RCA from 1950-1985, and served in the U.S. Navy during WWII as an aviation machinist. He was a life member of Dela-Ches Fishing Association, Big Chiques Bowman Club, and Conewago Rod & Gun Club. Bob enjoyed hunting, especially at the family cabin, fishing, and woodworking, building his own furniture and toys, playing cards, and spending time with his family.
Bob was preceded in death in 2006 by his wife Janice Arlene (Shirk) Sheetz, sister Betty, wife of Guy Loser of Elizabethtown, sister Geraldine wife of Wendall Schauren of York and a grandson Ricky.
Robert is survived by a sister Janet, wife of Richard Sherman of California, four children, Robert M. Sheetz husband Donna Snyder of Mount Joy, Rodney G. Sheetz husband of Ruby Carlisle of Elizabethtown, Peggy Sue Wenger of Elizabethtown, and Michael T. Sheetz of Elizabethtown, eight grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren, and seven great-great-grandchildren.
Interment will be at the Grandview Memorial Park in Annville, PA at the convenience of the family and friends with a small, private graveside service.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Robert's memory to Hospice and Community Care, 4075 Old Harrisburg Pike, Mount Joy, PA 17552.