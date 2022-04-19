Robert Bob' Sechrist, 71, a proud and honored veteran, was surrounded by his wife and three daughters at the time of his entrance into Heaven on April 17, 2022. The oldest child of Harold and Margaret (Demoise) Sechrist, Bob grew up in Columbia, PA before enlisting in the United States Army where he served in Bad Kissingen, Germany in the Vietnam War.
Robert was born on February 18, 1951. He married Teresa Ann Rineer, his beloved wife and soulmate, on November 25, 1974. They resided in Columbia for most of their lives where they went on to raise their children. Robert completed his working career at HDJ Co Inc. in Lancaster, PA in 2010. Prior to his employment at HDJ, Bob was employed as the Plant Foreman for 27 years at R&S Manufacturing where he met and befriended many people who knew him well.
His loved ones will remember most- his love and dedication to his family, strong work ethic, patriotism, love for music, especially Elvis Presley, and his joy in deer hunting.
Robert Sechrist is survived by his wife, Teresa (Rineer) Sechrist, and his daughters, Barbara Flowers, wife to James of Mount Joy, PA, Tammy Sechrist, life partner to Jesse Boyer of York, PA, and Sherry Welsh, wife to Joseph of Columbia, PA. In addition, he leaves 9 grandchildren; (Kyrstin, Ashley, Hallee, Haileigh, Justin, Samantha, James, Harley, and Brandan) and 5 great-grandchildren. He is also leaving behind his remaining siblings, Carol Sullivan, wife of Daniel, Stephanie Duppert, Charles Sechrist, husband of Amy, and Donald Sechrist, life partner of Beverly May. Finally, he leaves behind countless family members, longtime friends and acquaintances who have celebrated and mourned life events beside him.
Bob is preceded in death by his parents, his son, Harold Marshall Sechrist, and his siblings, Geraldine Lowery, Betty Aller, and Catherine Spackman.
Services will take place on Thursday, April 21, 2022 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. located at 519 Walnut Street in Columbia, PA. A viewing will begin at 10:00 AM, followed by a funeral service honoring Robert's life at 11:00 AM, and graveside services at Laurel Hill Cemetery immediately after. All friends and family are welcome to attend in this, the final farewell of Robert Sechrist.
Pall Bearers will lovingly include his daughters, son-in laws, and grandsons.
For those who prefer, in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Robert's name to either:
The Lancaster County Veterans Affairs, 150 N Queen St., # 103, Lancaster, PA 17603 or The Columbia Animal Shelter, 265 S 10th St., Columbia, PA 17512.
Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Columbia/Landisville www.clydekraft.com