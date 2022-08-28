Robert S. Yates, died on August 24, 2022 at Lancaster General Hospital after a brief illness.
Born in Tucson, AZ, he was the son of the late Robert L. and Eleanor Corcilius Yates.
In his youth, he was active in Boy Scouts, earning the rank of Eagle Scout, the Order of the Arrow, and serving as an acolyte at Most Holy Rosary Cathedral in Syracuse, NY. He received a Bachelor's degree in Political Science from the University of Dallas, Irving, TX, and a Master's degree in Regional and Community Planning from Penn State University, College Park, PA. As a professional community, urban, and regional planner, he worked in various communities throughout Lancaster County.
His interests included politics, local and world news, and end-time prophecy. He loved his grandchildren and enjoyed seeing them grow into responsible citizens.
The faith he loved and exemplified is a loving legacy he passes on to his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Christine, his daughters Robin (wife of Brian), Kristin (partner of Barrett Lash) and Karin, and grandchildren: William, Jonathan, Ariana, Collin, Ethan, Alicia, and Braiden.
Friends will be received on Wednesday, August, 31, 2022 from 10:30-11AM at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 501 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA, with the Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11AM. Interment in Riverview Burial Park. Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to a charity of one's choice. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com
A living tribute »