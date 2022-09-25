Robert S. Swavely

Family, friends, basketball players, and cycling peers are welcome to join in a time to gather and share stories about Robert "Bob" Swavely of Lancaster, 73, who passed away on August 3, 2022. The Celebration of Life will take place on Sunday, October 9th between 2 PM and 4 PM in the Parish Hall at St. John's Episcopal Church, 321 West Chestnut Street, Lancaster, PA 17603. Light refreshments will be served. Guests are welcome to wear a cycling jersey, Conestoga Valley apparel, or Penn State gear to honor Bob.
As Bob loved dogs, in lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Humane Pennsylvania, https://support.humanepa.org/
To send online condolences please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com