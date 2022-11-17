Robert S. "Sam" Reider, 75, of Reading, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022, at his home.
He was born in Ephrata to the late Russell J. and Stella H. (Hoster) Reider and was the of companion of Christine "Tina" M. Gery.
An avid outdoorsman, Sam enjoyed hunting, golfing, and spending time at their cabin. He also enjoyed watching Penn State football games and was an avid card player with his friends.
Sam was a Veteran of the U.S. Army. He worked for BOC Industrial Gasses and prior to that drove truck.
Sam is survived by 2 children, Marci J. Reider and Kurt A. Reider, husband of Rosie; 3 grandchildren, Hanah Greenly, Olivia Reider, and Ayden Greenly; 2 sisters, Barbara Sweigart and Judy Rutt; and his dog, Remington. Sam is also survived by Tina's 2 children, Christy Herber and Richard Rigg; and her 5 grandchildren, Curtis Rigg, Chance Orth, Jordan Rigg, Amber Herber, and Trey Rigg.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Russell J. "Jimmy" Reider and sister, Janet Schannauer.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, November 19, 2022, from 10:00 to 11:30 AM at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver. Funeral services will follow at 11:30 AM, with Pastor Jim Fahnestock officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Sam's memory may be made to American Heart Association Lancaster Division, 4250 Crums Mill Rd., Suite 100, Harrisburg, PA, 17112 or to American Diabetes Assn., 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA, 22202.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.