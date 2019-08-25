Robert S. Mroczkowski July 20, 1939-August 20, 2019

Robert S. Mroczkowski of Masonic Village in Elizabethtown passed into eternity on August 20, 2019, after a brief, but intense, encounter with glioblastoma, an aggressively malignant brain tumor. Bob was born in Detroit, Michigan, on July 20, 1939, to Edward and Julia Mroczkowski. He lived in Michigan until he left for college in Boston in 1957. He received his bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees in metallurgy (with a minor in religion) from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. His deep affection and respect for MIT continued throughout his life.
Bob worked for RCA in New Jersey for several years before moving to Central Pennsylvania to take a position in the research division at AMP in Harrisburg. "Dr. Bob" loved his work with his fellow employees and their external customers. After his early retirement in 1998, he starting the consulting practice of connNtext associates. He never fully retired from this work of assisting clients, conducting training seminars, and providing expert witness testimony.
Bob believed that all wedding vows should include the phrase "as long as you both shall laugh," and his surviving wife, Ann Hossler, was fortunate to have lived a life of wit and laughter with him that fulfilled that vow. Two daughters and one granddaughter also survive Bob: Jennifer Chornak (Michael) of Mechanicsburg, Gretchen Mroczkowski (Toni Funk) of York Haven, and Kathryn Chornak, who was a great source of love and pride. Bob's brother, Philip Mroczkowski (Carol) of Lakeland, MI, also survives him.
In keeping with his great love of science, Bob has donated his body to Science Care. Bob also greatly loved Unitarian Universalism, and was deeply committed to serving the congregations that he attended in Harrisburg, Vero Beach, FL, and Lancaster. A Celebration of Life service will be held at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Lancaster (UUCL), 538 W. Chestnut Street, on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. A reception to tell Bob Stories will follow.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to UUCL (address above), Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Drive, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125, or caringbridge.org.