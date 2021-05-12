Robert S. Meckley, 98, of Adamstown, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 8, 2021, at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon.
He was born in Denver to the late William W. and Carrie M. (Stetler) Meckley and was the husband of the late Grace B. (Lorah) Meckley for 69 years, until her passing in 2015.
Robert was an Army Air Corps Veteran of WWII. He served his country from December of 1942 to October of 1945, receiving a Silver Star, a Bronze Star, and 2 Overseas Service Bars. Serving 17 months in the U.S. and 17 months overseas in France, England and Belgium, Robert was a member of the 410th Bomb Group WWII Association, the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars.
Robert worked as a machine operator, payroll clerk and supervisor for Miller & Hess Shoe Company for many years until his retirement in 1984. He was an avid Phillies fan, enjoyed gardening and going to the casinos. In the 1930's and 1940's, Robert was a well-known baseball pitcher in the Cocalico area, even being scouted by the Major League.
Robert is survived by 8 children, Terry L. Meckley and companion, Donna Smith, Randy L., husband of Brenda Meckley, Donald E., husband of Debra Meckley, Ricky D. Meckley, Patricia A. Meckley, Timothy N. Meckley and companion, Maria, Debra S., wife of Chhrey Chea, and Judith L., wife of Anthony Polverini; 19 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by son, Robert "Butch" Meckley; 2 grandchildren, Darcy J. and Ryan; 5 brothers, Alvin, Charles, Walker, Clarence, and Adam Meckley; 8 sisters, Edna Nissley, Elsie Hirneisen, Pearl Kauffman, Ella Getz, Sadie Sweigart, Verna Garman, Hermena Strickler, and Florence Harding.
A viewing will be held on Friday, May 14, 2021, from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 80 East Main Street, Adamstown. Funeral services will follow at 12:30 PM with Pastor Sandy Gideon officiating.
Interment will take place in Pleasant View Cemetery with full military honors.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
