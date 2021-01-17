Robert S. Lapp, 87, of Lampeter, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Born in E. Lampeter Twp., he was the son of the late Christ F. and Esther W. Sensenig Lapp. He was the loving husband of Judy (Shaub) Lapp. Robert attended E. Lampeter High School; attended Elizabethtown College; and was a graduate of Lancaster Bible College. He was the past president and former owner of Plain & Fancy Farm, established in 1959. Quite involved in the community over the years, he served as past president and board member of Pennsylvania Dutch Visitors Bureau; director of Lancaster Bible College; director of the National Home Mission Council of Grace Brethren Church; past Fulton Bank board member; and served on the Earl Twp. Planning Commission.
A former member of the Grace Brethren Church, Robert was instrumental in the formation of the Rohrerstown church, and a former pastor of the Elizabethtown Grace Brethren Church. A singer, his lovely tenor voice could be heard on Sunday Evening Radio and the Singing Men of Grace. More recently, he attended the Lancaster Alliance Church.
A lifelong car enthusiast with extensive knowledge of antique and classic automobiles, his career included working at John Sauder Chevrolet, New Holland, Lancaster Lincoln-Mercury, and John E. Landis, Lancaster. Robert lived life with gusto and enthusiasm, enjoying hunting, boating, flying, boxing, motorcycle riding, coin collecting and so much more.
He will be lovingly missed by his wife, Judy; his children, Valerie Good, Colleen (Mark) Musselman, both New Holland, Roberta S. Lapp, Louisiana; step-children, Michael (Tracy) Shaub, Ohio, Daniel (Laurel) Shaub, Delaware, Nathaniel (Kelly) Shaub, York County; eight grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; former wife, Ruth M. Lapp. He is survived by his sister Ruth Byler and preceded in death by siblings: Christ, John, Richard and Jerry Lapp, and his brother-in-law, J. Robert Byler.
Private services will take place at the family's convenience. Interment: Willow St. Mennonite Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers. Memorial contributions in Bob's memory welcomed to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125. Furman's – Leola
