Robert S. Kelsall

Robert "Bob" Shane Kelsall, 100 of Lancaster, passed away surrounded by family on Thursday, June 30, 2022. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late John and Bertha Kelsall. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Lorene G. Kelsall in 2006, with whom he shared 21 years of marriage.
Bob completed his high school education in Philadelphia and enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving in WWII. After being honorably discharged, Bob began his career as a paint salesman, traveling the state. He later designed and constructed signs for local businesses. In the mid-60s he began a Real Estate career that lasted 25 years. More recently, in his retirement years, he drove a school bus for Manheim Township for 9 years. He lovingly became "Bus Driver Bob" to many elementary students and their families.
Bob was an active member at Faith Bible Fellowship Church and enjoyed volunteering his time there. He also loved cooking, playing cards, and traveling. But most of all, he loved spending time with his family.
A beloved father, grandfather, and great-grandfather, Bob is survived by 5 children: Stephen Kelsall (Eileen), Richard Kelsall (Carol), Emily Oberdorf, Douglas Downs (Cheri), and Dawn Moslander (John); daughter-in-law Deanna Kelsall, 11 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Lorene, his first wife, Nancy Lamb Kelsall, his son Jay Kelsall, and brothers Roland and George Kelsall.
Friends and family are invited to gather for a memorial service on Saturday, July 16 at 11 AM at Faith Bible Fellowship Church, 151 Donerville Rd., Lancaster. Greeting time will begin at 9 AM until the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Bob's name to Lancaster County Food Hub, 812 N Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17603, or Bob's GoFundMe to raise money for his community, https://gofund.me/e99f3de2. To leave an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com