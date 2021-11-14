Robert S. Holtzinger, Jr., 70, entered into rest on Thursday November 4, 2021 at UPMC Lititz Hospital. He was the husband of Debra K. (Bryant) Holtzinger for 38 years. He was born September 8, 1951 in Columbia, PA. The son of the late Robert S. Holtzinger, Sr. and Aurelia DeEtta (Bowker) Holtzinger.
Robert worked as a HVAC Technician for 20 years. He was a life member of Wrightsville Social Club.
Including his wife Debra, Robert is also survived by four children: Kacie Holtzinger of Wrightsville, Tayzhia Holtzinger of Wrightsville, Richard Holtzinger of Cleona, Regina Jaco-Youtz and husband Jamie of Florida, one grandchild, a sister, Kim Marks of Landisville, a brother-in-law, Harry Diffenderfer of York. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Lynne Diffenderfer.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society, PO Box 42040, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
The services will be at the convenience of the family. The John W. Keffer Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. 902 Mt. Rose Ave., York is assisting with arrangements.