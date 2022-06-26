Robert S. Groome, 89, of Ephrata, passed away on Monday, June 13, 2022, at Ephrata Manor.
He was born in Harrisburg to the late Donald Stuart and Mabel Elizabeth (Seitz) Groome and was the husband of the late Joanne Adel (Ruffner) Groome with whom he shared 70 years of marriage prior to her passing March 18, 2022.
He was a member of Akron Grace E.C. Church.
Robert was a milkman for Harrisburg Dairies and later was a route driver for Tom Sturgis Pretzels. He enjoyed cars and the Philadelphia Eagles. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
Robert is survived by three children, Kathy Jo, wife of Don DeBord, Dale Groome, husband of Vicki, Randy Groome., husband of Monica (Haller), all of Ephrata; five grandchildren, Jessica, wife of Christopher Shalter, Kelsey, wife of Josh Byrley, David Groome, Jenna Groome-Rex, wife of Kristin, and Heather Groome; three great grandchildren, Audrey Jo Shalter, Everett Groome-Waltman, Cooper Groome-Rex, and a sister, Pat Balsbaugh
In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by twin sons, Kenneth and Keith; a brother, Don Groome, and a sister, Jean Hornberger.
A visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, from 10 to 11 AM at the Akron Grace E.C. Church, 101 N. 7th Street, Akron, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Chris Shalter officiating. Inurnment will take place in the Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Robert's memory may be made to Akron Grace E.C. Church, 101 N 7th Street, Akron, PA 17501, or Ephrata Manor Benevolent Fund, 99 Bethany Road, Ephrata, PA 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata.