Robert S. Fenstermacher (Bobby), 67, passed away after a lengthy battle with cancer at Lancaster Nursing & Rehab on May 5, 2021. He was the son of the late Walter and Mary Fenstermacher of Rohrerstown and brother to Harvey of Rohrerstown and Ira "Jimmy" of Eden, MD.
After graduating from Hempfield High School, he enlisted in the U.S. Army. Upon discharge, he was employed by James Shuman Masonry then Dutch Gold Honey. His hobbies were coloring adult coloring books, latch hook rugs, word search, NASCAR, and was a fan of the Steelers. His only wish was to be able to walk again.
Other relatives are Shelby, Tim, Miles, and Bailey Sweigert of Ephrata, and McDowell and Michael Koselzopoulos of Germantown, MD.
Because of his lengthy illness, Bobby is willing his body to science. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating your body to science, becoming an organ donor, or donating blood. To leave an online condolence, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097