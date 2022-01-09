Robert S. Costello (Pop), age 90, husband of Eleanor (Whalen) Costello for 61 years, passed away peacefully Thursday morning January 6, 2022, in his home surrounded by all of his loved ones. Pop was born in Philadelphia August 8, 1931, a son of Rose Rimm.
Pop is survived by his 5 children, Robert (Lisa), Joseph (Dana), Dave (Sara), Linda Erb (Craig Erb), and Thomas (Michelle). His 14 grandchildren Andrew, Alex, Gerik, Evan, Kalina, Corinne, Noah, Miranda, Carli, Ryan, Annie, Christopher, Gaby,and Eric. His 3 great grandchildren, Ashley, Ashtin, and Lillie James. He is also survived by his brother John Rimm of Stroudsburg. And preceded in death by his brother Joseph Rimm and sister Rita Wister.
Pop grew up in Coledale, PA and worked for Acme Markets for 32 years as a meat manager. He served in the US Army Korean War Era and was a member of the American Legion Lancaster Post #34. Bob was a member of the Knights of Columbus Lancaster Council #867 and was a 3rd degree Knight.
Pop was a member of St. James Catholic Church in Lititz, PA. Pop’s favorite hobby was spending time with family especially his many grandkids and great grandkids. Pop's nuggets of wisdom were known as "Popism's" with a few of them being: "don't take the wooden nickels," "you'll get better before you get married," "see you in the funnies," everybody gets a turn," "don't jump out the basement window," "swish the bush," and "bubaloo." Affectionately known to the community as "Mr. C," he was able to spread his cheerful happy go lucky attitude.
Family and friends are invited to Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. for a viewing from 6 to 8pm on Monday, January 10, 2022, and again Tuesday morning, January 11 from 9:30 to 10:30am. Mass will be held at St. James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz, PA at 11:00am with Msgr. Edward Domin as Celebrant and Rev. James O’Blaney C.Ss.R. as con-celebrant. Interment to follow at St Anthony's cemetery in Lancaster, PA. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice and Community Care, 685 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17604 or St James Catholic Church, 505 Woodcrest Ave., Lititz, PA 17543.
To leave an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com