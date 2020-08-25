Robert S. Boyer, 78, of Denver, passed away on Friday, August 21, 2020, at Lebanon VA Medical Center.
He was born in Reinholds to the late Harry and Katie (Haldeman) Boyer and was the husband of Sally A. (Crouse) Boyer, with whom he shared 54 years of marriage.
Robert was a member of Swamp Christian Fellowship Church, Reinholds. He enjoyed playing and coaching baseball, miniature golf with his grandson, jigsaw puzzles, traveling, and sitting on the porch. He was fluent in PA Dutch, was a great storyteller, and was a member of the PA Dutch Culture Group.
Robert worked for Kreitz Welding, Fritztown, prior to his retirement. He was graduate of Cocalico H.S. Class of 1960 and a Veteran of the U.S. Army.
Robert is survived by son, Robert Troy Boyer, husband of Candace of Ephrata; grandson, Isaiah Boyer; brother, Donald Boyer, husband of Joyce; and sister, Linda Bryant, wife of Mark.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver. The family requests that everyone please wear a mask. Funeral services will be private with interment at Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Robert's memory may be made to American Legion Post 429, Ephrata.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.