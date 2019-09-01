Robert S. Bigler, 55, of Columbia passed away on August 28th, 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer. He was born in Columbia to Teresa and the late Robert C. Bigler and was a lifelong resident of this area. Robert graduated from Columbia High School with the Class of 1983. He treasured spending time with his family, loved his Green Bay Packers, and enjoyed watching the classic television shows on MeTV.
Robert leaves behind his mother, Teresa Bigler; his daughter, Adrienne, wife of AJ Billet; his companion, Tiffany Klinestever; two grandchildren, Hannah and Andrew Billet; niece, Kaylie Bigler; his brother, Greg Bigler, companion of Mary Musser, all of Columbia.
A celebration of Robert's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, September 5th, 2019 at the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, 519 Walnut St., Columbia, PA 17512. Rev. Beth Costlow will officiate. The family will receive friends for visitation beginning at 10:00 a.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Cancer Society, 314 Good Dr., Lancaster, PA 17603. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Inc. Columbia/Landisville.