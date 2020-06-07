Robert S. Bender, 91, of Lancaster, died peacefully, Friday, June 5, 2020 at ManorCare Health Service, Lancaster. Born in West Hempfield Twp., he was the son of the late Norman Sr. and Annie (Seitz) Bender. He was the loving husband of Aileen (Brubaker) Bender, and they celebrated 42 years of marriage this past January. He was also the husband of the late Jane (Herr) Bender who died in 1977. Bob worked in the maintenance department for the former Musser Potato Chips, Mountville, and also for the Herr-Sacco Corporation, Manheim. Bob also enjoy farming. He proudly served with the U.S. Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of the Lititz Church of the Brethren. His hobbies included making candy, and furniture, as well as coaching Little League Baseball, and cheering for Kentucky Basketball, and his beloved Yankees.
Surviving in addition to his wife Aileen are five sons, Curtis Bender, Lancaster, Mark Bender, Lancaster, Troy husband of Patricia Bender, Mount Joy, Michael husband of Joy Dull, Manheim, Timothy husband of Tracy Dull, Elm; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and first wife, he was preceded in death by 10 brothers and sisters.
Graveside services at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, Columbia will be private and at the convenience of the family. Contributions in Bob's memory may be sent to Lititz Church of the Brethren, Deacon Benevolent Fund, 300 West Orange Street, Lititz PA 17543. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
A living tribute »