Robert (Rob) N. Barr, 68, passed away peacefully at home, July 30, after a courageous battle with ALS. He was the loving husband of Kathy, with whom he would have celebrated 40 years of marriage in November.
Rob was always an entrepreneur and especially enjoyed computers and helping people troubleshoot. He owned and operated Robert Barr Consulting for over a decade. He loved taking things apart and putting them back together, sometimes having extra parts left. In the past, he was active in his church, volunteering to help with disaster relief projects.
Content to be a homebody, walking his faithful companions was how he started every day. He got out of the house more after he and Kathy found their happiness on two wheels exploring new roads, on- and off-roading, logging thousands of miles over the years. He loved spending time with the grandkids when they visited, especially giving rides on the tractor, which was also enjoyed by the neighbor children.
Besides his wife, Kathy, Rob is also survived by two sons, Zach (Kara), and Jeremy; a brother, Ric (Jeanne); grandchildren, Kensie and Ryder; and nephew Josh (Sarah). He was preceded in death by a nephew, Justin Barr.
Being a no-frills kind of guy, Rob asked there be no formal remembrance. Those who wish to are encouraged to make a donation to an animal rescue of their choice. To Leave an online condolence please visit: www.717cremate.com
