Robert "Rob" "Champ" W. Hutchinson, IV, 22 of Lancaster, passed away Thursday, June 26, 2020. He was born on February 26, 1998 in Lancaster and was the beloved son of Robert "Hutch" W. Hutchinson III and Beth DeKnikiker-Hartung.
Robert loved his son "Duck" very much. His son was his world from the moment he was born. Even while fighting his demons, family was the most important to him. Rob had a heart of gold and was willing to do anything for anyone. Regardless of what he was going through, he would be there when anyone needed him and give the shirt off his back. Robert's goal was to make everyone around him happy, even in his darkest times. He had a contagious smile that brightened the room and made people easily love him the moment they met him. He was a strong person, strong enough to lose weight and strive to be the best version of himself ever. Robert enjoyed playing basketball and exercising. Robert does not have to fight anymore. He was an amazing light for all who loved him and an all-around awesome guy.
In addition to his parents, Robert is survived by his son; Robert "Duck" W. Hutchinson, V and his mother, Bria Wallace, his sisters; Rayanne Hutchinson-Seddon, wife of Thomas, of Middletown, Madison Hartung, his brothers; Colin Rothweiler, husband of Ashley of Lancaster, Dylan DeKnikker of Ephrata, his step father; Phil Hartung of Ephrata, maternal grandparents; Kathy Calkins, wife of Steve and John DeKnikker, husband of Kathy, paternal grandmother; Tina DePrefontaine of Lancaster, his nieces; Kara and Sela Seddon, and Aubrie Rothweiler; and many uncles, aunts and cousins.
A private Celebration of Life will be held by the family at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a GoFundMe for Robert's son, "Duck" at https://gf.me/u/ycz387 .
