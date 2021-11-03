Robert R. Shultz, 84, passed away on Sunday, October 31, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital, of natural causes. He was the husband of the late Shirley Shultz for 49 years before she passed away and Diane McCarty Lewis Rinier Shultz with whom he celebrated their 11th wedding anniversary on July 30, 2021. He was born in Lancaster and was a supervisor for Kerr Glass for more than 30 years before his retirement. Following retirement, he delivered for Darrenkamp's, Mount Joy where he met his loving wife. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army for 6 years. Bob loved horses, cats, dogs, CB radio, bird watching, camping, cars, casinos, Philadelphia Eagles, Penn State and telling stories that made everyone laugh.
He is survived by his children: Robert (Lisa) Shultz, Millersville and Steve Shultz, Lancaster. Two step-children: Jason Lewis and Kimberly Lewis both of Lancaster. Six grandchildren: Bobby, Brent, Katlin, Ryan, Megan, and Jordyn. Five great-grandchildren: Makailee, Jalisa, Lily, Farrah and Kaliyah. Five step-grandchildren: Taya, Kiri, Sierra, Jason, Jr, and Carter.
A Private Service will be held for the family. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Mountville/Columbia. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
