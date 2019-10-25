Robert R. Reed, Sr.

Robert Richard Reed, Sr., 79, of Columbia, formerly of Lancaster, died Sunday, October 20, 2019 at home. He was the husband of the late Barbara Lou (Wealand) Reed, who died in 2000.
He had worked at Coca-Cola and Keystone Pretzel Bakery, both in Lancaster.
Born in Lancaster County, he was the son of the late John Isaac and Elizabeth (Slain) Reed, Sr. Robert was active at the Columbia Senior Center.
Surviving are his children; Sharon Reed, of Avon, MA, Robert Reed, Jr., David Reed, both of Lancaster, Karen Reed, of Lorain, OH, Kevin Reed, of Mount Joy, Terry Reed, of York, Michelle, married to James Giglio, of Lancaster and Brenda LaBoy, with whom he resided; 27 grandchildren; 33 great-grandchildren and four siblings; Jerry Reed, Sr., of Lancaster, Donald Reed, of Carlisle, Charles Reed, of Lancaster and Susan Heim, of York. He was also preceded in death by a son, Mark Reed, two grandsons and siblings.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend the funeral from the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home-Sullivan Home, 121 South Prince Street, Lancaster, PA 17603 (on-site parking with attendants) on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. Friends may call at the Andrew T. Scheid Funeral Home-Sullivan Home on Saturday between 10:00-11:00 a.m. Interment will be in the Mellinger's Mennonite Cemetery, Lancaster.
To submit an on-line condolence, visit: www.scheidfuneralhome.com 717-397-8298