Robert R. Rambo, 58 of Conestoga passed away Sunday evening, November 28, 2021 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born on July 31, 1963 in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Ronald R. Rambo, Sr. and Joyce Glassmyer Killian. He was the husband of Judith A. Strubel Rambo whom he married on February 14, 1992.
Bob retired as a supervisor from Dart Container in November 2019 with over 30 years of service. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, boating, scuba diving and metal detecting. He was a history buff and enjoyed reading. He and Judy enjoyed traveling, especially going on cruises. Bob was a member of the Pequea Boat Club, Active Social Club and Amvets Post 19, Lancaster.
Bob was always joking and loved to talk. He enjoyed life and spending time with his kids and grandpuppers, Mater, Milo and Miss Daisy.
Bob will be deeply missed by his wife, Judy; mother, Joyce Killian of Lancaster; step mother, Karen Rambo of Mount Joy and his children, Ryan K. Rambo of Conestoga and Chelsea R. Rambo of Millersville. He is also survived by his sister, Kayla M. Rambo of Mount Joy and his brother, Ronald R. Rambo, Jr. of Lancaster. His four legged "kids", Toby and Lucky will surely miss him. Bob was preceded in death by his father, Ronald; step father, Donald Killian and his brother, Randy Rambo.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Bob's funeral service on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 11AM from the Colemanville United Methodist Church, 210 Colemanville Church Road, Conestoga with Pastor James Goudie officiating. Friends will be received on Friday, December 3, 2021 from 6 to 8PM from the Melanie B. Scheid Funeral Directors & Cremation Services, 3225 Main Street, Conestoga and also at the church on Saturday from 10 to 11AM. Interment will be held in the adjoining church's cemetery. Please omit flowers, memorial remembrances may be made in Bob's memory to a charity of one's choice. For other information, please call 717-872-1779 or to submit an online condolence visit www.melaniebscheidfh.com.
