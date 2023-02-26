A long-time Lancaster resident and much-loved husband, father, grandfather, and uncle passed away February 22, 2023, at Moravian Manor after a long illness. A native of Johnstown, PA, Robert R. Miller, Jr., born April 27,1944, was the only child of the late Robert R. Miller, Sr., and the late Cora Jane (Bell) Miller. While attending Johnstown High School, he played trumpet in the marching band and brass ensemble and was a Key Club, Math Club and National Honor Society Member. He attended the Pennsylvania State University and graduated in 1966 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering. He remained a lifelong Penn State football fan and enjoyed attending games with family and friends. Bob also earned a Master of Science degree in Organization Development from American University. He was a devoted husband to Linda Harper Miller whom he met in 1962 and married on January 7, 1967. Bob cherished his two children and their spouses, four grandchildren, and nephew. His family was the most important thing in his life, he was so proud of them. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Robert Alan Miller, married to Sheri (Stauffer), daughter, Kristen Lynn De La Torre, married to Jose, and grandchildren, Alexis and Owen Miller, and Elliot and Camille De La Torre. His nephew, Daniel Mattleman, husband of Marina, and sister-in-law, Cathy Mattleman, also survive.
During his professional career, Bob held management positions with Sylvania Electric, Schick Incorporated and Olivetti Corporation. He retired after a 20-year association with Harley-Davidson Manufacturing Company as Vice President of Manufacturing, both at the York production facility and at the company headquarters in Milwaukee, WI.
Over the years, Bob enjoyed following opportunities to join others and give back to the communities where he lived and worked. He served on the Advisory Board of the York Campus of the Pennsylvania State University. He was a member of the Foundation Board to St. Joseph Hospital and a founding member of the Board to St. Joseph Health Ministries (now CHI St. Joseph Children's Health). Bob was elected to serve two terms on the Board of Directors for the Hempfield School District, serving three years as president. He volunteered his professional knowledge to be a mentor at SCORE and was elected treasurer for the HOA Board at his community in Florida. He was a lifelong Lutheran, and long-time member of St. Peter's Lutheran Church in Lancaster.
Bob enjoyed bass fishing and was a member of the River Hill Bass Masters Club. In 2012, he won the title of Mr. Bass East/Angler Champion at Lake Anna, VA. He loved being a co-angler in various Bassmaster Tour Tournaments. His summers spent living with Linda on their boat at Lake Raystown held some of his fondest memories of family, and friends. He enjoyed golfing with the Lancaster Senior Men's Golf Association, and cherished the friends he made there as well as those he met golfing in Florida. He adored his dog, Maggie.
Relatives and friends are invited to Bob's Memorial Service on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 11am at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 10 Delp Road, Lancaster, PA 17601, with Rev. Craig Ross officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church. The family would like to thank all the doctors and nurses who cared for Bob and especially all those at Moravian Manor who treated him with respectful, compassionate, loving care.
