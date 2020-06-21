Robert R. Howells, 93, of Lancaster, passed away peacefully on June 16, 2020 at Mennonite Home. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late George W. and Dorothy M. (Strohecker) Howells. He was the loving husband of Sylvia J. (Sherrard) Howells with whom he shared 47 years of marriage.
Robert was a graduate of the New York Military Academy. He was a veteran of WWII and served in the United States Navy where he was stationed in Charlotte, South Carolina.
Robert faithfully attended The Millersville Community Church.
He was the last charter member of the Lancaster SERTOMA Club (CIVITAS). Robert was a member of the Free and Accepted Masons Lancaster Lodge #43, Lancaster County Shrine Club, Royal Order of the Jester. Robert was also a member of the Millersville VFW Post #7294, Five of Kind Hunting Lodge, and a lifetime member of Union County Sportsman Club, and a member of the ROMEOs.
Robert was second generation owner of Howells Glass Co., Inc., a family business located in downtown Lancaster.
In his free time Robert loved to golf and was a member of the Lancaster Country Club. Robert was a past winner of the Lancaster County Senior Golf Tournament. When he was not out on the golf course Robert enjoyed trout fishing and deer hunting. He enjoyed spending time in Snyder County at his cabin. He was an avid New York Yankee and Penn State Football fan.
In addition to his wife Sylvia (Sherrard) Howells, Robert is survived by his children, Cheryl A. Howells, of Phoenix, Maryland and Robert G. Howells, husband of Kimberly, Lancaster, his stepchildren Lorissa E. Gochnauer, married to Janice Mills, of Annapolis, Maryland, Amy J. Welsh, wife of Michael, of Millersville, and Bonny L. Gochnauer (fiancé Eric Belley), of Fernandina Beach, Florida, and his grandchildren Alexis, Rachel, Patrick, William, Cameron, Ivan, Amanda, and Conrad, great-grandchildren Ava, and Ethen. He is preceded in death by his sister Joyce McIntyre.
A visitation with the family will take place on Sunday, June 28, 2020 from 12:30-2 p.m. at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home, 441 N. George St., Millersville. A funeral service will follow the visitation at 2 p.m. Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the Funeral Home with Pastor Marvin Lyons officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Robert's name to the Water Street Rescue Mission, 220 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603.
