Robert R. Hall, age 73, of Manheim, PA, passed away May 31, 2020, at Reading Hospital.
Born July 23, 1946, in Reading, PA, he was the son of the late Roy and Freda (Wewer) Hall.
Robert was a graduate of Reading High School. He proudly served in the United States Army from 1968 to 1974, during which he was stationed at various bases, both domestic and abroad. He was a retired tool and die maker, and a machinist, and worked for various companies. He enjoyed dirt track racing his entire life, beginning at the Reading Fairgrounds in his youth.
Robert is survived by two sons, Kevin (Diane) Hall and Christopher (June) Hall of Denver; grandchildren, Cameron Hall and Collin Hall of Stevens, Logan (Elizabeth) Ditzler of Conestoga, Kyrsten Hall, Gavin Herr of Denver; and great-granddaughter, Catherine Davis (daughter of Logan and Elizabeth). He was predeceased by his wife, Dawn Hall and by his mother and father.
To honor his wishes, there will be no services. He will be reunited with his loving wife of 51 years at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
Being a lifelong member of Eastern Museum of Motor Racing his wish is for contributions to be made to EMMR. Memorial contributions may be made to the Eastern Museum of Motor Racing, PO Box 688, Mechanicsburg, PA 17055.
