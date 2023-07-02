Robert R. Cooper, 84, of Millersville, PA, died on June 17, 2023, at Lancaster General Hospital.
Cooper was a member of the West Earl Fire Company and Township Planning Commission and held several offices in the Lions Club, including president. He helped plan and create the Brownstown Park. He had been a strong advocate for local prison inmates and supporting children with an imprisoned parent. A one-year program he piloted in 2014, now called Ambassadors for Hope, has joined with Compass Mark to provide support to these children and their families.
His career in education began at Pequea Valley. From there he served as counselor at Cocalico and CV. For the next 28 years, he was Director of Pupil Services at CV where he supervised staff, planned and supervised CV's alternative school, and served as liaison between school and community. His publications won multiple state and national awards. In the later part of his career at CV, he became the Board's representative on five major building projects.
For his entire adult life, he was active in leadership roles in his church. He was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Lancaster for nearly 50 years where he served as Sunday School Superintendent, trustee, vestry member, and president of the congregation. He brought Stephen Ministry and the Parish Nurse Ministry to Trinity and led the congregation in developing a long-range facilities plan. He also enjoyed worship and fellowship with St. James Episcopal.
In retirement he worked as a church consultant at the Parish Resource Center, often commenting this was the best job he ever had.
Bob is survived by his wife of 43 years, Dorothy (Wee, née Kempfle), children David Cooper (Sheila Ebersole), Jon Cooper (Heather Suchanec), and Becky Cook (Glenn) and 11 grandchildren, as well as step children Robert Wee (Kathleen), Michael Wee (Krista), Thomas Wee (Kaca), and Anita Kolibas (Jeff Engroff) and 7 step grandchildren. He is predeceased by his first wife (June) and a son, Stephen.
A Funeral Service will be held at St. James Episcopal Church, 119 N. Duke St., Lancaster, PA 17602, on Friday, August 25, 2023 at 1pm.
Memorial gifts can be made to Ambassadors for Hope, P.O. Box 735, Millersville, PA 17551.
Please visit Robert's Memorial Page at
A living tribute »