A friend to all, Robert R. "Bob" Seidel, 94, of Willow Valley, Lancaster, PA, completed his life's journey on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 (his mother's birthday).
Bob was the loving husband of Katharine "Kit" Seidel, who preceded him in death. He is survived by his 3 children: Suzanne (Daniel), Cynthia (Wayne), and Robert (Jill), and 6 step children: Richard (Dawn), Cortland (Marilyn), George (Gretchen), Katharine (Thomas), Rebecca (Gary), David (Jill); his sister, Marjorie Kochard, cousins, William (Jean) Robertson and Charles (Sally); grandchildren Jennifer, Emily, Sarah, Taylor, Jay, and Alexandra; as well as many nieces, nephews, great-grandchildren, and special friend, Lois Morgan.
Bob was born and raised in Mt. Penn, a tiny town north of Reading, PA. He was the son of Robert H. and Ruth Reeser Seidel. Bob graduated from Mt. Penn HS in 1943. He attended Brown University, then Dartmouth College in the Naval Reserve Officer Training Corps. He graduated from Dartmouth in 1946 with a BS in Business Administration. He received a MBA from Columbia University in 1948. Bob had a 43 year career with the E I DuPont company, working primary in Personnel (now known as Human Resources) positions. Much of his work was done in the company's Wilmington, DE headquarters; he also worked in Chattanooga, TE, and sold x-ray film for industrial and medical purposes in Seattle, WA.
Bob had a wide range of interests in his childhood and adult life. In high school he played Varsity Soccer, Basketball, and Track and Field. Through most of his adult life he played tennis, and maintained his interest in spectator sports. Singing in his church choirs was something he enjoyed for many years. He most recently rekindled a lifelong interest in art, and his final home in The Glen at Willow Valley Communities was decorated with much of his personal artwork.
Bob truly was a friend to all. He enjoyed meeting new people from all walks of life, encouraging a friend, having a good laugh over the breakfast table, and spending time with his cherished family members.
A Celebration of the life of Bob Seidel will be held at Willow Valley Retirement Community as soon as we can safely do so.
