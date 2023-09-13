Robert R. "Bob" Schwartz, 89, of Lancaster, passed away on Saturday, September 9, 2023. He was the son of the late Dr. Grover C. Schwartz and Ethel (Colahan) Schwartz. He was married to Jean (Berkstresser) Schwartz for 62 years.
Bob graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School in 1952. He enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1953 and served in Manheim, Germany with an ASA / Maintenance Group until 1956. During his enlistment, he enjoyed serving with men from Wisconsin and Texas who became lifetime friends after re-connecting 50 years later. The families enjoyed many vacations together, especially in Branson, Missouri.
Following graduation from Franklin & Marshall College in 1966, he was employed as a personnel manager at various companies in the Lancaster area.
Mr. Schwartz was a life member of Bethany Presbyterian Church and served as Elder, Deacon and Trustee during his lifetime as well as on many church committees. In his younger years, he was always available to help in maintenance work at the church.
Bob enjoyed working on cars and was always his own mechanic until technology made it impossible. He was especially proud to buy an old VW and use it to build a road-worthy dune buggy that gave his family many "eye-catching" rides. Another of his passions was his garden in the back yard for 52 years. Family corn roasts were always a summer favorite.
In addition to his wife, Jean, he is survived by a son, David Schwartz of Springfield, VA and a daughter, Linda Eckman (wife of Keith) of Lancaster, PA; two grandchildren, Andrew and Kaelyn Eckman. Bob was predeceased by his parents and siblings, John "Jack", Ethel (Sener) Richard "Dick", George and Mary (Shearer).
A memorial service will be held at Bethany Presbyterian Church, 25 N. West End Ave., Lancaster, PA 17603 on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 11:00 AM. A visitation will be held at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of the service. A private burial will be in Conestoga Memorial Park at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Bethany Presbyterian Church or to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
