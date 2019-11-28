Robert R. "Bob" Kaley, 69, of Mount Joy, passed away on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. Born in East Donegal Township, he was the son of the late Robert L. and Grace (Sload) Kaley. Bob was the husband of Renee (Vello) Kaley with whom he celebrated 45 years of marriage this past March 9th.
Bob was a graduate of Elizabethtown High School class of 1968. He retired from Nissin Foods as General Manager after 21 years of service. A car enthusiast, Bob also enjoyed hunting, Boxer dogs, owls and conversing with friends and family. Most of all he loved spending time with his grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to his wife Renee are four children, Christopher Kaley, husband of Tara of Mount Joy, Eric Kaley, husband of Angela of Mount Joy, Shawn Kaley, husband of Kendra of Manheim and Justin Kaley, husband of Ashlee of Elizabethtown; three grandchildren, Ashton, Madison and Braxton Kaley; and a sister, Dixie Kaley of Elizabethtown.
Family and friends will be received at Sheetz Funeral Home, Inc., 16 East Main Street, Mount Joy on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 4 PM to 6 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Trump/Pence 2020 Campaign, www.donaldjtrump.com.