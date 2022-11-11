Robert Posey "Bob" Breneman, Jr., 64, of Mountville, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at home, surrounded by his loving family following a courageous battle with Pancreatic Cancer for the past two years. He was born in Lancaster, son of the late Robert Posey, Sr. and April Lammey Breneman.
Bob worked at Hamilton Precision Metals, Lancaster General Hospital and PennDOT. He was a graduate of Hempfield High School, Class of 1976 and attended Lancaster Business School. Bob was a member of Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church, where he was a sound technician. He was well known at many local gyms and was an avid New York Yankees fan. He enjoyed working outdoors, especially in his garden and outdoor railroads. Bob had a true love for his family.
He is survived by his children: Kayla M. (Vicente Morales) Breneman, Columbia; Robert L. (Jessica Geiger) Breneman, Mount Joy and Jessalynne P. (Andrew) Strickler, York. Seven grandchildren. One sister: Barbara O. Breneman, Lancaster. One brother: Thomas H. (Diane L.) Breneman, Lancaster. Former wife and mother of his children: Cammie Breneman.
The Funeral Service will be held at Concordia Evangelical Lutheran Church, 3825 Concordia Road, Columbia, PA 17512 on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. with Pastor Mary Anne Kingsborough, officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Friends may call at the church from 10:00 A.M. to 11:00 A.M. Please omit flowers.
Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to: Pancreatic Cancer Action Network, 1500 Rosecrans Ave., Ste 200, Manhattan Beach, CA 90266, www.pancan.org or Concordia Lutheran Church or Nanny's Nighties, 3893 Sterling Way, Columbia, PA 17512. Arrangements by the Workman Funeral Homes, Inc., Columbia/Mountville. To send an online condolence, visit: Workmanfuneralhomes.com
