Robert "Peck" Shank, 90 of Elizabethtown, passed away peacefully Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Hospice Mount Joy. He was the son of the late Paul and Ruth (Eckert) Shank. A graduate of Elizabethtown High School, he served in the U.S. Navy and managed a PA State Liquor Store for 30 years. He was an avid sports fan, especially his beloved Notre Dame, and had incredible amount of knowledge of all sports. He played and coached many teams over the years. He started the 1st slow pitch softball league in Lancaster County. He was also a PIAA Certified Umpire.
Most people know Robert as "Peck". He was a devout Catholic and member of St Peter's Catholic Church for over 70 years. He was active in many community organizations besides coaching, the American Legion, Vets, Knights of Columbus and Loyal Order of the Moose, where he served as an Administrator for several years. He loved spending time with his daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He survived by Karen Keener wife of Richard of Mount Joy, Barbara Shank of Elizabethtown. Grandchildren Danielle Crum, Dylan Sauder and great grandchildren Ashton, Destiny, Myasia, and Kylah. He was preceded in death by Vivian A. (Cornelius) Shank, his wife of 25 years, brothers Richard E. and Edward R. Shank.
Services will be held Friday, March 24, 2023 at Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022. Friends are invited to visit family starting at 10:00 AM with a service to follow at 11:00 AM. Graveside services will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Robert's memory may be made to Hospice and Community Care.
Arrangements have been entrusted with Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home.