Robert Paul Manning went home to be with his Lord and Savior on February 22, 2023, at LGH, surrounded by his loving family.
Bob was born July 10, 1941, at his parents' home in Marticville, PA in Lancaster County. He grew up in that same home and developed life-long friendships there with the neighborhood boys. He was the child of the late Oliver C. and Mary Sickman Manning.
He graduated from PMHS in 1959 and worked for RR Donnelley in various positions for 47 years. He retired in 2006 as an IT manager. He also served in the 103rd Medical Battalion, PA National Guard for six years.
Bob met the love of his life, Peggy Fae Sheets, in 1961. They were married Oct. 10, 1964, and shared 58 years of a beautiful life together. They were greatly blessed by their two sons, Robert Earl and Jeffrey Scott and their families.
Bob was a kind, compassionate, loving man who loved to serve his Lord, his church, and his community throughout his life. He had a large capacity to love and bring peace and comfort to those in need. He loved being part of "The Seekers", a small faith group. He also served his communities for 14 years as an EMT and the Chairman of the Board of Hempfield Community Ambulance and then Susquehanna Valley EMS (40 years total).
Bob loved his family and treasured the time he spent with them. He loved attending his sons', grandchildren's and great-grandchildren's sports and other activities. He was so very proud of all of them and their accomplishments.
He is survived by his wife Peggy Sheets Manning, their son, Robert (Kimberley Pindell) Manning and their children, Kayla A. DeVault (Aaron DeVault), their children, Carter, Elias, and Everly DeVault, and Jessica R. Manning, and Carolyn G. Corkery (Landon Corkery) and their son Jeffrey (Wendi Martin) Manning and their children Evan J., Elise R., and Nathan J. Manning. Many nieces and nephews also survive. He is pre-deceased by his sisters Pauline Charles, Helen Denlinger, and Verna Hess, and his brothers Howard, Harry, and Martin Manning.
Bob and Peggy loved to travel with her sister and brother-in-law, Hettie and Ronald Courtney. They traveled throughout the Caribbean, Europe, the Mediterranean, Scandinavia, Russia, Israel, and Turkey. Their trip to the Holy Lands was especially meaningful.
Funeral Services for Bob will be held at 10:30AM, Friday, March 3 at Millersville Community Church Grace Campus, 163 W. Frederick St., Millersville, PA 17551. A viewing will be held at the church from 9AM to 10:30AM. Interment will follow at Conestoga Memorial Park. To leave the family an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
